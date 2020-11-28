Tejashwi rakes up poll results, scams, Nitish says ‘bakwas’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reminded Tejashwi Yadav how he had been instrumental in making his father Lalu Prasad leader of Lok Dal in late 1980s. (Express File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav engaged in a verbal spat in the Assembly on Friday, with the later making allegations of corruption and irregularities in recent election results. The Chief Minister dismissed the allegations as “bakwas (nonsense)” and lies, and requested the Speaker to order probe into them and take action against Tejashwi.

Responding to the RJD leader’s allegations of irregularities in election results, the Chief Minister said: “Ek vote se bhi jeet jeet hi kahlati hai. Galat hai to court jaiye (Victory by one vote is also called victory. If you think something is wrong, go to court).”

The NDA was on the winning side because the people gave it 125 seats in the 243-member House, said Kumar, who appeared upset at the flurry of allegations, some of which were expunged from House records.

The Chief Minister reminded the Opposition leader how he had been instrumental in making his father Lalu Prasad leader of Lok Dal in late 1980s and how he made Tejashwi deputy chief minister after the 2015 state polls. “Since you did not explain the corruption allegations against you, I severed ties with the RJD,” he said, Tejashwi about being chargesheeted in the IRCTC case.

Earlier in day, while responding to the Governor’s speech, the Leader of Opposition, referring to the close contests in some constituencies in the recent Bihar elections, said: “There was a difference of 12,270 votes between NDA and Grand Alliance but 16 of our candidates lost. A big number of postal ballots, especially those of teachers, were declared invalid.” Attacking the Chief Minister, he said: “Nitish Kumar often talks about piety in politics. But he himself had to face a case in 1991 in which a person was killed. Srijan scam was detected by CAG in 2008-09 but Nitish Kumar said he did not know about it. In NDA rule, some 60-odd scams worth Rs 30,000 crore took place.” He also questioned why JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary was made a minister when he was facing a corruption case.

At this, senior JD(U) leader and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the 1991 case had been disposed of by Patna High Court and “within 10 days of detection of Srijan scam, the Chief Minister recommended a CBI investigation”.

Tejashwi, however, continued to make allegations against the Chief Minister. Amid the din, the Nitish rose from his chair and said: “Bakwas kar raha hai. jhuth bol raha hai. Iski jaanch ho aur karwai ho (He is speaking nonsense, telling lies. Let the House investigate his allegations and take proper action).

