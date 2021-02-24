scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

Tejashwi raises concerns over govt trying to muzzle dissenting voices

“Even raising voice of criticism is not being tolerated (by the government). I keep posting several revelations on system in social media...,” Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
February 24, 2021 4:04:36 am
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, dissenting voices, Bihar government, Patna news, Bihar news, Indian express newsTejashwi Prasad Yadav

Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Tuesday raised concerns over the state government “trying to supress” voices of criticism.

Tejashwi was speaking in response to the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Assembly. “Even raising voice of criticism is not being tolerated (by the government). I keep posting several revelations on system in social media…,” he said. Tejashwi, however, did not refer to any instance.

On Monday, journalists had asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about a case being lodged against a TV journalist under the IT Act. Nitish, however, denied knowledge of the same, saying he has asked officials “to properly investigate the matter”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement