After Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav backs Rahul Gandhi as prime minister

At yet another show of Opposition strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, featuring chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was qualified to be the prime minister.

“You have all the qualifications to be the next PM. But the onus also lies in you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties,” Tejashwi said at the rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Gandhi.

After DMK chief MK Stalin, Tejashwi is the second Opposition leader to publicly propose the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Reiterating that all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the BJP in the upcoming general elections, the RJD leader said Gandhi and the Congress would have to share the biggest responsibility to save democracy.

“Congress is the biggest party. Rahul Gandhi and Congress share the biggest responsibility to save democracy, look after the alliance partners and take them together,” he said.

Addressing Congress’ first rally at Gandhi Maidan in 28 years, Gandhi said Tejashwi was a youth leader who has done much work in Bihar.

Praising the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son, Gandhi said, “Tejashwi is a youth leader who has done much work with honesty and never lies about it. Together we will have a grand alliance and form a government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and then also at the state.”

Last year, while addressing a massive rally in Chennai to unveil the statue of his father K Karunanidhi, Stalin said, “We will install a new Prime Minister in Delhi, and I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin’s sudden call had caught many in the Opposition by surprise and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said one person’s opinion cannot be considered that of all alliance partners.

The backing by Tejashwi should come as a morale booster to Gandhi after the Congress was left out by Mayawati and Akhilesh in their alliance for Uttar Pradesh.