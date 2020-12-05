Tejashwi backs farmer protests, to lead dharna in Patna today

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

BIHAR’s LEADER of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers and backed the demand for written legal provision of MSP even as his party questioned the silence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat – who is currently in the state – on the issue.

Tejashwi told reporters he would lead RJD’s dharna at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to lend support to farmers on Saturday.

“The NDA government at the Centre has been taking anti-farmer decisions for the past six years. It got three farm Bills passed without taking farmers’ associations into confidence… If the new farm laws are so good, why is not MSP being made essential,” he said. “In fact, entire mandi system would collapse with the new arrangement and only corporate houses would benefit from it. If one nation, one market is bring discussed, why is not one MSP being discussed?”

“The biggest threat from the new farm laws was government losing control over foodgrains sale and purchase,” the RJD leader said.

“After the Bihar government repealed APMC Act in 2006, farmers have not been getting good price for their wheat and paddy. Can the Bihar government tell how much percentage of wheat and paddy it has purchased from farmers in the past few years?” he said.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewari said RSS chief Bhagwat should make his stand clear on farmers, especially when Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which is affiliated to the RSS, too, has felt the need for changes in the farm laws.

