Tejashwi announces RJD plan to mark Ram Vilas Paswan birth anniversary

In another attempt to woo LJP leader Chirag Paswan, RJD Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has announced that his party will celebrate the birth anniversary of LJP founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5. Chirag said he is “happy about Tejashwi’s decision” but is focussing to launch the ‘Aashirwad yatra’ on his father’s birth anniversary from the their home turf of Hajipur — also the constituency of his uncle and LJP rebel Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Tejashwi, who has previously made remarks about his wish to see Chirag in the grand alliance, on Sunday said, “My father Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan come from the same socialist stream of politics. My father stood by Paswan-ji when he was alone.”

However, Chirag said his focus is on the upcoming yatra. “Ram Vilas Paswan does not belong to a party. His ideas belong to everyone. I am happy about Tejashwi’s decision.”

Chirag’s campaign is aimed at rallying the support of Dalits, especially Paswans, who are about 5 per cent of the state population.

An RJD leader said, “Grand alliance is a rainbow coalition that has RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI-ML. If Chirag joins us, it would be a formidable coalition against NDA. Chirag alone has the potential to carry on his father’s legacy. Sooner or later, Chirag will come to us with BJP pushing it to the wall.”

The BJP, meanwhile, is treading cautiously. A BJP leader said Chirag has been a “tricky” subject for the party, more so after its split. “Ram Vilas Paswan was an icon of LJP and there is no question of our party organising his anniversary. Just because RJD would do it does not mean that we should also do it.”