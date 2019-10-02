Tejas passengers to be compensated for delays

In a first, passengers on the IRCTC-run Tejas Express plying between Delhi and Lucknow will receive a compensation if the train is delayed. The compensation will be paid by an insurance company.

The passengers shall receive Rs 100 if the train is delayed by more than an hour, and will receive Rs 250 if the train is late by more than two hours. This is over and above the Rs 25 lakh free insurance that passengers get for this train. The insurance also includes a coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

After the completion of the journey, the passengers will have to file their claims with the insurance company online or via a toll free number or through post. IRCTC has said it might take two to three days to settle the claims.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas train, which starts operations on October 4, is to be flagged off by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Commercial operations will begin on October 5. The second Tejas Express, which will ply between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is to be launched later this year.

The Railways Ministry has chosen IRCTC to run the trains as an experiment, a prelude to bring in private players to run trains on selected routes in the future. IRCTC will be in charge of ticket sales and checking, onboard services, cleanliness, food and everything involved in dealing with passengers. Indian Railways will receive haulage charges from IRCTC for physically transporting the train.

The plan in the pipeline is to lease out around 150 routes across India to private train operators through competitive bidding.