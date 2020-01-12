Tejas Naval variant makes first landing on aircraft carrier

The Naval version of the LCA Tejas, whose Air Force variant is built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), conducted a successful arrested landing onboard the INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning. (Twitter/Spokesperson Navy) The Naval version of the LCA Tejas, whose Air Force variant is built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), conducted a successful arrested landing onboard the INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning. (Twitter/Spokesperson Navy)

The DRDO on Saturday took another step towards building a successful Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for the Indian Navy.

The Naval version of the LCA Tejas, whose Air Force variant is built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), conducted a successful arrested landing onboard the INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning. Calling it an “important milestone”, the Navy tweeted, “With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the #IndianNavy.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the achievement. “Extremely happy to learn of the maiden landing of DRDO developed LCA Navy on INS Vikramaditya. This successful landing is a great event in the history of Indian Fighter aircraft development programme. Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India & @indiannavy for this achievement,” he tweeted.

Saturday’s achievement will pave the way for testing the sky-jump take off from the ship.

