Tej Pratap Yadav: ‘Want to remain in state politics’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been out of active politics for a while, denied he would contest the Lok Sabha polls and said he wants to remain in state politics. Though he currently holds no position in the RJD, apart from looking after the party’s youth wing, Tej Pratap said he would accept any position his father offers him.

Talking to reporters before travelling to Ranchi to meet his father, Tej Pratap said he would “play the Krishna” to his “Arjun”, referring to his brother and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who he called the “CM nominee” for the 2020 Assembly polls. “I will hold a rally of Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (an apolitical outfit floated by him to take on BJP and RSS) and RJD youth wing at Gandhi Maidan soon to show our strength to opponents,” he said.

When asked, Tej Pratap said the RJD would welcome to the Grand Alliance Upendra Kushwaha, the RLSP leader who recently quit the NDA government at the Centre. He also downplayed reports of Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar CM, being unhappy with the RJD after the party made no commitment on seat-sharing assurances. “As of now, Manjhi has been busy with a film on him. I will watch his film and then shoot mine,” said Tej Pratap.

Asked about JD (U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor inducting more youth, Tej Pratap said he had a counter-strategy and already has a big following among youth.

Tej Pratap’s meeting his father has led to speculation about his role in the RJD.