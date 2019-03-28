All not well in RJD? Tej Pratap Yadav resigns as chief of party’s student wing

With just a fortnight to go for the Lok Sabha elections, dissent seems to be brewing within the RJD after Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted on Thursday that he had resigned as chief of RJD’s student wing. Without naming anyone, Yadav said there were people who considered him naive.

“I am resigning as chief of RJD’s student wing. There are people who consider me naive. I am well aware of kaun kitna paani mein hain,” he tweeted.

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

After returning to Patna in December last year, Tej Pratap, who had accused his family of not supporting him on his divorce, has been living in a separate house though the state government allotted him a bungalow.

He has recently become active in the party, holding janta durbar even though senior leaders like RJD state president Ramchandra Purve stayed away. He also mounted pressure on the party leadership by supporting the candidature of his siter Misa Bharati from Pataliputra,

In January, Bihar Leader of Opposition and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav met him and discussed strategies for the 2019 general elections, signaling there was no bad blood between them.