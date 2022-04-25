RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav says ‘will resign soon’

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav will tender his resignation to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav soon, the former Bihar health minister announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I followed my father’s footsteps and gave respect to all the party workers. I will submit my resignation soon after meeting my father.”

Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence at an iftar party at former CM Rabri Devi’s residence last week stoked political rumours, Tej Pratap had added fuel to it by saying: “Earlier, I had put a ‘no entry’ board. But now it has been replaced with ‘Entry — Nitish Chacha ji.’… There are ups and downs in politics. Sometimes, Nitish Kumar would be up and we would be down, and vice-versa. Now that Nitishji is warming up to us, we can think of forming government.”

Kumar however dismissed any hidden agenda behind the iftar visit saying it had “nothing to do with politics” and that he had attended it only because he was invited.