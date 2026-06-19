Tej Pratap Yadav in eye of new storm, accused of threatening Patna family; FIR filed

This comes more than a year after a social media controversy involving Tej Pratap Yadav and a woman linked to the complainant’s family. (Photo: Facebook/Tej Pratap Yadav)

An FIR has been filed against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav following a complaint that he allegedly forced himself into a home in Patna, demanding to see his “daughter”, and threatened the family there when they resisted. Yadav has rejected the allegations as “false and fabricated”.

An FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint filed by a man, who claimed that Yadav and an aide allegedly attempted to force their way into the house of the complainant and demanded to see a toddler, whom the former minister referred to as his daughter.

This comes more than a year after a social media controversy involving Tej Pratap Yadav and a woman linked to the complainant’s family.