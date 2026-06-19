Tej Pratap Yadav in eye of new storm, accused of threatening Patna family; FIR filed

Former Bihar minister rejects allegations, calls them ‘false and fabricated’.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaJun 19, 2026 09:34 PM IST
tej pratap yadav, bihar,This comes more than a year after a social media controversy involving Tej Pratap Yadav and a woman linked to the complainant’s family. (Photo: Facebook/Tej Pratap Yadav)
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An FIR has been filed against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav following a complaint that he allegedly forced himself into a home in Patna, demanding to see his “daughter”, and threatened the family there when they resisted. Yadav has rejected the allegations as “false and fabricated”.

An FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint filed by a man, who claimed that Yadav and an aide allegedly attempted to force their way into the house of the complainant and demanded to see a toddler, whom the former minister referred to as his daughter.

This comes more than a year after a social media controversy involving Tej Pratap Yadav and a woman linked to the complainant’s family.

According to the complainant, when the family purportedly refused to allow Yadav to meet the child, he allegedly threatened to have her abducted. He also allegedly invoked his political influence, claimed that no FIR would be registered against him, and warned the family against approaching the police, as per the complaint.

The complainant claimed that later, he received a call from a person who claimed to have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

When contacted, Patna ASP (Law and Order) Divyanjali Jaiswal confirmed that the FIR had been registered and said the complainant had alleged that the threat call came from a US number. She said police were examining CCTV footage, call records and voice notes, and were also investigating the alleged Bishnoi gang link.

Rejecting the allegations, Tej Pratap Yadav said in a social media post: “It is extremely unfortunate that the person who was legally served a notice regarding his abusive, threatening and anti-social behaviour has, instead of admitting his mistake or expressing regret, attempted to get a false and concocted FIR registered against me out of revenge”. He said he had “full faith in the judiciary” and would not be intimidated.

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The FIR follows a social media controversy last year after a Facebook post from Tej Pratap Yadav’s account claimed a long relationship with a woman. The leader later said his account had been hacked, but the post led his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to expel him from the party.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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