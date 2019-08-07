Tej Pratap Yadav addicted to drugs, claims wife

Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife has accused the RJD leader of being a marijuana addict and of harassing her in a reply filed in a Patna court in connection with their divorce case, ANI reported.

Advertising

In her complaint, Aishwarya Rai claimed she came to know that Tej Pratap was a drug addict immediately after their marriage and alleged that he used to claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva under the influence of drugs.

Rai has filed an application under Section 26, seeking help from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

“Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding, I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses,” Aishwarya alleged in her complaint, according to ANI.

Advertising

She further said the RJD leader once consumed drugs and dressed up as goddess Radha, wearing makeup and a wig in addition to a ‘Ghagra'(long skirt) and ‘Choli’ (blouse).

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, got married in May 2018. Tej filed a divorce petition in a Patna court in November. Aishwarya also alleged that she tried to bring the issue to her in-laws’ notice but they turned a deaf ear.

“I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej’s behaviour and they assured that Tej won’t behave in such a manner anymore. My in-laws consoled me emotionally but Tej’s behaviour did not change at all,” she added.

When she confronted Tej about his behaviour, he said, “Ganja to Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana karen? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva’s oblation, how can I say no to that)”

Rai also said Tej Pratap used to talk poorly of her educational background and tell her that she was destined only to cook food and create a family.

As per the complaint, Aishwarya lives with her in-laws, despite the “physical, mental and emotional violence that Tej and his family is trying to wreck on her on a daily basis.”