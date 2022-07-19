Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Updated: July 19, 2022 10:45:43 pm
RJD president Lalu Prasad’s mercurial elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is caught in a marital dispute, on Tuesday threatened to wash some dirty linen in public.
Yadav came out with a video statement, nearly seven minutes long, fulminating against a news portal which had carried a report about his divorce case, apparently presenting him in a poor light.
“I can come out with countless video clips and other evidence to prove the physical and verbal abuse suffered by me, my parents and my siblings,” said Yadav who claimed to “maintained silence” ever since he filed a petition seeking divorce four years ago.
The maverick RJD MLA had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, a granddaughter of late former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, in May, 2018. Their union lasted for less than six months.
Subscriber Only Stories
Aishwarya stayed on at the house of mother-in-law Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, in an apparent bid to save her marriage before storming out on a rainy winter night, alleging before a posse of journalists that she had been driven out.
Her father Chandrika Rai vowed to avenge the insult “politically”, quit the RJD to join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), but failed to retain his pocket borough Parsa assembly seat in 2020.
Yadav, who remains in news for his mood swings with close party aides and family members at the receiving end, alleged that “the RSS” and “the other side” in his divorce case were hatching a conspiracy to malign him.
“I too have evidences which I have not shared because these involve a young woman (ladki) which makes the matter sentimental (sic),” said Yadav and warned that he might pull no punches if the smear campaign did not end.
He also urged media outlets to abide by a family court order restraining journalists from reporting the divorce case proceedings.
Yadav and Aishwarya were last seen together at the Patna High Court a month ago for counselling, which is mandatory for all couples seeking divorce.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Gajar halwa, til gud and more – city’s firm’s ice creams set to melt Middle East
Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped
8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August
Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage
Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University
Peeling paint in Hong Kong reveals work of newly relevant ‘king’
Bayern Munich sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
Premacha Chaha’s Sinhagad Road outlet gutted in fire triggered by cylinder leak
SC hearing on cooling-off period for Ganguly, Shah on Wednesday
One dead, 18 labourers missing from strategic road construction site near Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh
Lok Sabha Speaker recognises Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena floor leader