Tej Pratap launches new student outfit; RJD says don’t look for politics in move

Seemingly sidelined within the party, former Bihar Health minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has formed a new organisation — Chhatra Janshakti Parishad — which is said to be parallel to Chhatra RJD, the party’s students’ wing.

On his new outfit, Tej Pratap said, “It will strengthen the party down to the village level and mobilise the youth in and outside the state.”

While both Tej Pratap and the RJD officially said there is no politics involved in the development, the move is being seen by many in political circles as a counter to RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh’s decision last month to remove Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap, as Chhatra RJD president. A miffed Akash recently joined the LJP.

Jagdanand Singh and Tej Pratap have not not been on good terms of late. Earlier, Singh wanted to quit his position and had even stopped going to the RJD office, apparently after a falling out with Tej Pratap. He was, however, persuaded by Lalu Prasad and his younger son, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to retain the post.

Tejashwi also gave a clear message to Tej Pratap last week when he said that everyone has to “follow party discipline”.

Tej Pratap had earlier engaged in posturing by keeping Tejashwi out of hoardings he had put up for Janmashtami.

On Sunday, he announced formation of Chhatra Janshakti Parishad and made his supporters top office-bearers in the new outfit — Prashant Pratap as its president and Aryan Rai the vice-president. Tej Pratap said, “I have sought blessings of my father (Lalu). Janshakti Parishad will work as a subsidiary of RJD.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express, “No political meaning should be read into it. Tej Pratap already heads a subsidiary outfit — Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangathan. Likewise, his new political venture will work towards strengthening the party. There is no threat to Chhatra RJD.”