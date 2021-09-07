After Tej Pratap launches outfit, BJP: ‘Never educated himself, now floating student group’

After former Bihar health minister and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav, announced Sunday a new organisation, Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, parallel to RJD’s student wing Chhatra RJD, the BJP said Tej Pratap was fighting for his survival.

In a statement as reported by PTI, BJP spokesperson for the state Nikhil Anand said, “We sympathise with him. His father has treated the party as a personal fiefdom and failed to do justice to his own son.” He further added, “It is ironic, and a poor reflection on the RJD, that Tej Pratap Yadav, who never cared to educate himself, shall be floating a students’ body. No wonder the party has lost trust of the people”.

The Indian Express had reported that Tej Pratap had said of his new outfit, “It will strengthen the party down to the village level and mobilise the youth in and outside the state.”

Tej Pratap said his supporters Prashant Pratap would be the president of Chhatra Janshakti Parishad and Aryan Rai the vice president. “I have sought blessings of my father [Lalu]. Janshakti Parishad will work as a subsidiary of RJD,” he said,

While RJD and Tej Pratap have maintained that there is no politics involved in the move, the decision is being seen by many as a counter to RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh’s last month’s decision of removing Tej Pratap’s close aid Aakash Yadav as Chhatra RJD president.

Singh and Tej Pratap have not been on good terms of late. Earlier, after a falling-out with Tej Pratap, Singh wanted to quit his position and had even stopped going to the RJD office but was eventually persuaded by Lalu Prasad and his younger son, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to retain the post.

Tejashwi, last week, also gave a clear message to Tej Pratap, saying that everyone is required to “follow party discipline”. Tej Pratap had earlier kept Tejashwi out of hoardings that he had put up for Janmashtami.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express, “No political meaning should be read into it. Tej Pratap already heads a subsidiary outfit — Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangathan. Likewise, his new political venture will work towards strengthening the party. There is no threat to Chhatra RJD.”