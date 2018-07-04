Tej Pratap accuses BJP of hacking FB account, says no rift in family

RJD sources, however, told The Indian Express that there had been “clear hints of disquiet in Lalu’s family”. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter) RJD sources, however, told The Indian Express that there had been “clear hints of disquiet in Lalu’s family”. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter)

Former Bihar health minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has blamed the BJP for “hacking” his Facebook account and “trying to create a split” in his family by putting up a controversial post.

The post, which appeared on his Facebook page Monday, said Tej Pratap was “upset with even his mother because she would not listen to his complaints regarding party matters”. It was later

Tej Pratap tweeted, “BJP people are continuously trying to hack my account. Today, they succeeded in it and tried to create a false image of rift in my family.”

RJD sources, however, told The Indian Express that there had been “clear hints of disquiet in Lalu’s family”. Sources said, Tej Pratap had been “building pressure” on his parents to give him “due share of power in party matters, especially in choosing office-bearers and ticket distribution”.

Another leader said: “Tej Pratap leads his political outfit, Dharmanirpeksh Sevak Sangh, and monitors the functioning of youth wing of RJD, while Tejashwi has a wider role to play and is firmly in control of the party.”

While Tej Pratap dismissed such theories, Tejashwi did not comment on the issue.

Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said Tej Pratap was venting his frustration at being overshadowed by Tejashwi. JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh dared him to file an FIR. With PTI inputs

