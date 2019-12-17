Tehseen Poonawalla files complaint against PM Modi for his ‘clothes’ remark

Poonawalla’s remarks came amid the Opposition parties’ protest against the government over the newly amended Citizenship Act and the violent protests at Jamia Milia Islamia university in New Delhi. Poonawalla’s remarks came amid the Opposition parties’ protest against the government over the newly amended Citizenship Act and the violent protests at Jamia Milia Islamia university in New Delhi.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying those protesting against Citizenship law “can be identified from their clothes”.

“I have filed a complaint against our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji for the words he used in a rally in DUMKA Jharkhand: “Unke Kapdo se pata chal jata hain!” This is an attempt at demonizing #Assam & Muslims citizens. @ECISVEEP must act against the hon PM. @SpokespersonECI,” Poonawalla tweeted.

I have filed a complaint against our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji for the words he used in a rally in DUMKA Jharkhand:

“Unke Kapdo se pata chal jata hain!”

This is an attempt at demonizing #Assam & Muslims citizens. @ECISVEEP must act against the hon PM. @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/Pk9GqnU9eU — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 17, 2019

He also tagged the Election Commission of India and tweeted a copy of the complaint filed with the election body. He said the language used by the PM is an “attempt at demonising Assam and Muslim citizens”.

Poonawalla’s remarks came amid the Opposition parties’ protest against the government over the newly amended Citizenship Act and the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in New Delhi.

The prime minister had said at an election rally in Dumka on Sunday, “People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV… They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.” The comment was widely criticised as many believed it was targetted at Muslims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App