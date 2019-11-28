Delhi Police detain Tehseen Poonawalla for protest against Pragya Thakur, take selfies at station

Former Big Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla obliged women police officers for selfies and group photographs when he was detained by Delhi Police for protesting against Pragya Thakur for her remark in Parliament praising Nathuram Godse.

Advertising

Poonawalla, who also appears on television news panels, said he felt special when Delhi Police officers sought selfies with him. “These Delhi Police officers were so sweet and wanted to also get clicked and selfies with me. Makes u feel so special,” he tweeted along with a picture of the officers.

The lady @delhipolice officers surround @tehseenp for a selfie while he is detained 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZWC1F55xXi — Kaushik Baruah (KB) (@iKaushikBaruah) November 28, 2019

He also claimed he was protesting peacefully protesting against the Bhopal MP when he was detained by the police.

“Delhi Police has illegally detained me for protesting peacefully alone against Pragya Thakur. I never violated Section 144, I was speaking to the media yet Amit Shah Ji’s Delhi Police illegally detains me. Are we in Godse’s North Korea or Gandhi’s India,” he later said in a tweet.

These @DelhiPolice officers were so sweet and wanted to also get clicked and selfies with me. Makes u feel so special . https://t.co/aSSrWzvrp6 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) November 28, 2019

Thakur triggered a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House when DMK member A Raja’s was reading out a statement by Nathuram Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertising

So @DelhiPolice has illegally detained me for protesting peacefully alone against #pragyathakur . I never violated Section 144 , I was speaking to the media yet @AmitShah ji’s @DelhiPolice illegally detains me. Are we in #Godse ‘s North Korea or Gandhi’ India#PragyaSinghThakur pic.twitter.com/UdRvFYR25W

— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) November 28, 2019

This was not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm.