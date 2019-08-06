Tehri: Nine children dead as school van falls into gorge

At least nine children were killed and 10 were injured when a van taking them to school fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

Advertising

The children who received serious injuries have been brought to the district hospital, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said. The accident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi road near Lambgaon. The van was on way to the Angels International School.

The children are from the Kangsali village and aged four to 13 years.