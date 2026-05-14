Tehran will welcome diplomatic initiative from India: Iran Dy FM Abbas Araghchi

For the first time since Pakistan emerged as a mediator between the US and Iran amid the war in West Asia, Tehran has conveyed to New Delhi that if India comes up with a “diplomatic initiative”, the Iranian government will “welcome and work on it”. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday that he has conveyed the same to MEA Secretary (West) Siby George at their bilateral meeting.

Giving a context to Pakistan’s role, he said that Egypt, Qatar, Oman, and now Pakistan have been mediators, and that they are open to India as well. Gharibabadi, who is a member of the Iranian negotiating team and was part of the Islamabad talks, said, “We always welcome any diplomatic initiative. Egypt had diplomatic initiative, when we did not have even full political or diplomatic relations with Egypt, but we welcomed the initiative of Egypt. So, the nature of the initiatives are important. We went to Cairo. We had the Cairo declaration solving a problem between Iran and the agency (IAEA) regarding verification activities. We had Qatar, Oman, and now we have Pakistan. What is the role of a mediator? Mediator is only facilitating, not engaging substantively, because you are not a part of differences or dispute or even negotiations… negotiations are taking place only between two sides.”