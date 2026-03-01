Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: PM Modi stresses social unity as Shah flags religious conversions

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi DPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur to underscore the need for social unity, saying the message of sacrifice and harmony preached by the Sikh Gurus remains “equally important today” as the country faces challenges that demand cohesion.
Delivering a video message at the 350th Martyrdom Samagam of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji in Kharghar, Modi said such commemorations serve as a reminder that collective resolve and unity across communities were central to India’s civilisational strength.
“During that era, all sections of society stood together, gaining the inspiration to stand firm for truth and culture. Guru Gobind Singh and the Guru Nanak Naam Lewa Sangat played a vital role in this great ritual of social unity. As the country needs social unity once again today, this Samagam proves to be reassuring,” he said.
The Prime Minister Modi also highlighted national level celebrations of key Sikh milestones, including the 400th Prakash Purab, the issuance of commemorative postage stamps and special coins, the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and the observance of Veer Bal Diwas in honour of the Sahibzadas.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised concerns about religious conversions in Punjab and appealed to the state government and citizens to address the issue.
“Today, it has been said here that religious conversions are taking place in Punjab. Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to save others’ religions. They faced atrocities, but we today prefer to convert because of some greed, then we cannot be called followers of our great leaders. The Punjab government and Punjab society should stop religious conversions,” Shah said.
He added that if Guru Tegh Bahadur had not sacrificed himself to protect the Hindu religion, “there would not have been a single Hindu left in the world,” and said that followers of Sanatan Dharma remain grateful to the Sikh Guru.
“His sacrifice inspired and gave courage to Hindus to continue their fight,” Shah said, adding that Guru Nanak had emphasised prayer, chanting God’s name and sharing meals as symbols of unity and moral strength.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present at the event.
