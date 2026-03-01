Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: PM Modi stresses social unity as Shah flags religious conversions

"Such commemorations serve as a reminder that collective resolve and unity across communities were central to India’s civilisational strength", PM Modi said. (Photo Grab/PTI)

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi DPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur to underscore the need for social unity, saying the message of sacrifice and harmony preached by the Sikh Gurus remains “equally important today” as the country faces challenges that demand cohesion.

Delivering a video message at the 350th Martyrdom Samagam of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji in Kharghar, Modi said such commemorations serve as a reminder that collective resolve and unity across communities were central to India’s civilisational strength.

“During that era, all sections of society stood together, gaining the inspiration to stand firm for truth and culture. Guru Gobind Singh and the Guru Nanak Naam Lewa Sangat played a vital role in this great ritual of social unity. As the country needs social unity once again today, this Samagam proves to be reassuring,” he said.