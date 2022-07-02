Activist Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar sent in judicial custody

Activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were sent in judicial custody by magisterial court of MV Chauhan upon completion of their police remand on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) had arrested them last month just a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit by the SIT to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Their judicial custody will continue until bail is granted. No bail application has been moved as of now.

While both informed the magistrate of there being no ill treatment, Teesta, through her advocate SM Vatsa, submitted an application seeking protection within jail. She cited the ground that during her work through the NGO (CJP), many were convicted, several of them lodged at the Sabarmati central jail where she will be housed during her judicial custody, and thus she apprehends harm that she may have to face if protection is not granted.

Prosecutor Mitesh Amin and Amit Patel opposed the application submitting that she is “not extraordinary prisoner”. Magistrate court has reserved order on the application, likely to be pronounced within an hour.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were held on charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery and other Sections of the IPC on the basis of an FIR lodged in the DCB by Inspector Darshansinh Barad, which quotes extensively from the Court order. Also named in the nine-page FIR, filed on behalf of the Gujarat state, is former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who also faced strictures in the Supreme Court order. Bhatt is already in jail in connection with another case.