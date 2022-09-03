scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Gujarat riots case: Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Teesta Setalvad was arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, and had been lodged in jail since June 26.

Activist Teesta Setalvad outside Sabarmati Central Jail on Saturday.

A day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case related to 2002 Gujarat riots, activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence related to the Gujarat riots, and had been lodged in jail since June 26.

Explained |Supreme Court grants Teesta Setalvad interim bail; what was the case against her?

As per the apex court order on Friday, Setalvad was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

“The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission,” news agency PTI quoted special public prosecutor Amit Patel as saying.

The chain of circumstances leading up to Setalvad’s arrest was set in motion after the Supreme Court, on June 24 this year, dismissed a petition filed by riots victim Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to high-ranking officials of the then government of Gujarat including then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in riots-related cases.

Editorial |Granting bail to Teesta Setalvad, SC holds out larger promise of a vigilant court that asks questions of the powerful state

The next day, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested retired state DGP R B Sreekumar, whose role had been called into question by the court, and Teesta Setalvad, who supported Zakia Jafri.

Sreekumar and Setalvad were charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and other Sections of the IPC on the basis of an FIR lodged by a police officer, which quoted extensively from the Supreme Court’s order. The FIR also named former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is already in jail in connection with another case.

Setalvad was denied bail by an Ahmedabad judge on July 30. The Gujarat High Court posted her appeal for hearing only on September 19. Setalvad moved the SC against the Ahmedabad court’s order and the HC’s decision to give “an extremely long date in a matter which is about personal liberty”.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:56:01 pm
Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks (What’s that?)

