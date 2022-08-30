scorecardresearch
Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says Supreme Court

Setalvad, along with R B Sreekumar, was arrested earlier in June in this case. Both have denied charges. 

Activist Teesta Setalvad (File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted activist Teesta Setalvad the liberty to approach the appropriate authority for grant of protection in connection with a 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The plea was heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit. “Regarding protection application Ms Setalvad, she can move an appropriate application before concerned authority,” said the bench, reported law website Bar and Bench.

On Monday, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that Setalvad, arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases, had “enacted” the conspiracy along with other accused at the behest of a senior political leader, reported news agency PTI.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court in response to Setalvad’s plea seeking bail, the state claimed the petitioner had held meetings with the said political leader and received “large amounts of money”.

Meanwhile, the CJI bench also disposed of a batch of 11 petitions seeking transfer of the Gujarat riots cases, which have been pending since 2002-03, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court found that the cases have become infructuous after the probe. The prosecution of nine important cases was given to an SC-appointed Special Investigation Team.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:49:57 pm
