scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Gujarat riots case: SC grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.

Activist Teesta Setalvad. (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case related to 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex court said it considered the matter only from the standpoint of interim bail while the Gujarat High Court would decide her bail plea independently and uninfluenced by any observations made by the supreme court.

Granting the bail, the apex court also said Setalvad would render complete cooperation in the probe, and asked her to surrender her passport.

Explained |SC gives Teesta Setalvad interim bail in matter linked to 2002 Gujarat riots: What was the case against her?

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases. She was held on charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery and other Sections of the IPC on the basis of an FIR lodged in the DCB by Inspector Darshansinh Barad, which quotes extensively from the Court order.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday questioned the Gujarat High Court’s decision to list activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea for hearing on September 19 — almost six weeks after it issued notice, and wondered if this was the “standard practice in Gujarat” and asked the state government “what kind of material have you gathered in the last two months” against her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Noting that Setalvad was arrested on June 25 and had already spent more than two months in custody, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said “we want to know what kind of material have you gathered in the last two months. Number 1, the lady has completed more than 2 months of custody. Number 2, you must have had the benefit of custodial interrogation at some stage. So therefore, is there anything which has actually been elicited out of such custodial interrogation because today as the things stand, the FIR has nothing but whatever has happened in Supreme Court”.

The CJI added, “there is no offence… like say POTA, or UAPA… which comes with the rider or which comes with the statutory mandate that bail should not be granted. There is no such thing. These are normal IPC offences… then under Section 437 (when bail may be taken in case of non-bailable offence) mandate, a lady is definitely entitled to a favoured treatment”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:51:18 pm
Next Story

This super effective DIY hair mask will keep dandruff away

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement