Teens vulnerable to revenge porn, no law in place: UNICEF seminar

The increasing exposure of teenagers to the internet is making them vulnerable to revenge porn, which is undefined by law, experts said ahead of a two-day seminar by UNICEF on Saturday in Gandhinagar, focused on child protection from online abuse.

“We have found that teenagers in the age-group of 14 to 18 years are the worst victims of revenge porn as well as the perpetrators themselves, which is a matter of concern,” Professor of legal studies at Karnavati University, Debarati Halder, who has been advocating for legislation, said. “The perpetrators need not necessarily be males. In several instances they have been females as well.” Revenge pornography involves sharing or distributing sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without their permission.

However, officials present — from the UNICEF, legal fraternity and the executive — agreed that mere legislation would not be sufficient to tackle online exploitation. “There is often a correlation between offline violence and online violence. Policing children isn’t the best approach,” UNICEF India deputy representative of programmes Forough Fouzat said.