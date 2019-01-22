Teen’s death in Bihar: 4 held, 84 booked days after mob attacks cops, sets fire to police station

Three days after a crowd, protesting alleged police inaction in the case of a teen girl’s death, attacked six policemen and left two of them injured, including the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Mohania, and set on fire parts of Ramgarh police station and over a dozen vehicles, the police in Kaimur, in southwestern Bihar, booked 84 people and arrested four of them on Monday.

On Friday, six policemen, including DSP Raghunath Singh, were injured and a portion of Ramgarh police station in Kaimur was set on fire by protesters, who were demanding immediate police action after an 18-year-old girl from the village died. The teen, who had been hit by a running train near Bhabhua Road station on January 16, succumbed a day later at a Varanasi trauma centre. The girl’s relatives suspect murder.

A video soon emerged, showing the policemen being assaulted. It purportedly shows DSP Singh, who had unsuccessfully tried to mediate, falling down and at least two people punching and assaulting him. The video shows the DSP’s bodyguards running for cover.

Kaimur’s Superintendent of Police Mohammed Faruguddin said the police have studied the video and are trying to identify the suspects. “We have arrested four people. The DSP is recovering at a hospital in Varanasi,” Faruguddin said.

On Friday, a day after the girl’s death, hundreds of people of Badaura village converged outside Ramgarh police station, demanding arrest of a fellow villager, who, they alleged, had an affair with the girl. They alleged that this man had raped the teen and left her to die near the tracks.

As the police insisted on waiting for postmortem report, the crowd got impatient and torched a part of the police station.