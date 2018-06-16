Teenager killed in Pulwama firing

Angry locals reportedly pelted stones at the forces. (Representational Image) Angry locals reportedly pelted stones at the forces. (Representational Image)

A teenage boy was killed and a girl injured when security forces opened fire on protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Waqas Ahmad Rather, 17. This is the first civilian death in firing by the security forces since the Central government announced suspension of operations in the Valley on May 17. “Two people suffered bullet injuries. One of them succumbed,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pulwama, Mohammad Aslam Chowdhary told The Indian Express.

He said, “The Army told us that their area domination party was moving in the area and there was some obstruction on the road. They said that when they tried to clear it, the youth pelted stones, and they had to open fire.” The Army, however, said that they only fired in the air after the youth threw stones at them. Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said: “Army personnel were conducting an area domination patrol in an MPV (multipurpose vehicle). The road at Nowpora was blocked due to three or four cars being parked on the wrong side of the road. The Army personnel got off their vehicles to request the drivers/owners to move the cars.

The house reportedly belonged to Aabid Manzoor Magray, Col Kalia said. “On seeing the Army personnel, a huge crowd gathered at the site and started pelting stones and closing in on to the troops, endangering the safety of the troops and government property. The troops cautioned the crowd verbally. However, the mob turned violent. The Army personnel resorted to aerial firing, extricated themselves, and continued with their patrol.”

A team of the Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was conducting the patrol at Nowpora Payeen village in Lassipora Pulwama when the incident took place. According to residents of the village, the clashes began when the Army team raided several houses in the village, including one belonging to a militant. The villagers accused the soldiers of ransacking their homes and allegedly beating up people residing there.

The villagers soon took to streets and threw stones at the Army personnel, local residents said. Following this, they said, the Army opened fire, resulting in injury to two people: Waqas Ahmed and a girl named Ruqaya Jan.

Waqas, who was injured critically, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Before this, a civilian was killed in Kakapora village of Pulwama but he was killed in crossfire when militants targeted an Army camp and killed a soldier.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App