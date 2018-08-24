Teen who alleged gangrape hangs self in Badaun

This took place a day after the main accused, Lankush Kumar (33), was arrested. This took place a day after the main accused, Lankush Kumar (33), was arrested.

Three days after she was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three men at gunpoint, a 15-year-old girl hanged herself in Badaun on Thursday, police said.

This took place a day after the main accused, Lankush Kumar (33), was arrested. While the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited, a medical test conducted Tuesday did not confirm sexual assault, but mentioned three injury marks on her body, including one near her thigh, the police said.

“According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the girl was sleeping late Monday when three men scaled the wall and entered their house. They allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a nearby school and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. According to the family, when the mother woke up and did not find the girl, she called her son who was at the fields. They started searching for her, found her in the school and brought her back home,” said IG Bareilly (Range) Dhruv Kant Thakur.

“Next day, the girl’s mother came to the police station. An FIR was registered on her complaint against one Lankush and two unidentified persons under sections 376 D (gangrape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act. The named accused was arrested the next day,” he added.

IG Thakur said preliminary probe had revealed that the girl was in touch with the arrested accused, who is married, for the last one-and-half years.

SSP Ashok Kumar told reporters, “On Thursday morning, we were informed that the girl had committed suicide at her house by hanging herself. We reached the spot and recovered her body. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are trying to identify the other accused in the case.”

