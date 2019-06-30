Lucknow: Teen ‘tortured over theft allegation’, 3 cops suspended

Three policemen were suspended on Saturday for allegedly torturing a 15-year-old boy at Lucknow’s Telibagh police outpost after detaining him on suspicion of theft.

Advertising

The action was taken following an inquiry report submitted by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vidhan Sabha, Sarvesh Mishra. Video purportedly showing swelling and injuries on the boy’s body was also widely shared on social media.

According to circle officer (CO) of Cantonment area, Tanu Upadhyay, a man had accused the boy of stealing his e-rickshaw that the latter used to drive for him. The boy was then picked up on Thursday from his house and brought to the police outpost. No FIR was lodged into the alleged theft case.

“Following an inquiry report submitted by Mishra, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani suspended three policemen. They are Telibagh police outpost in-charge Rajneesh Verma and constables Dinesh Tripathi and Sandeep Singh,” Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Naithani Saturday issued directive to all the police stations that no minor would be put in the lockup and would not be handcuffed and chained. The directive also stated that no force would be used on minor.