Teen raped, thrown off Surat building; critical

The woman’s phone, found by the police close to the spot where she had fallen, was damaged. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area as well as her call records.

An 18-year-old woman who left home for college was allegedly raped and thrown off the terrace of a four-storey apartment building in Surat on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman is now being treated at a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, with multiple injuries and fractures in her pelvic area.

A BA student, the woman lives with her parents in Surat. She had left home at 11.30 am, telling her mother that she was going to her college to buy books and submit a fee waiver form for economically underprivileged students.

By afternoon, though, her father received a call from college authorities reminding him that Wednesday was the last day to submit the form.

Alarmed, the father made numerous attempts to contact her on her mobile phone. Initially, the calls were not received. Later, the phone was switched off.

The woman’s family mounted an unsuccessful search for her and filed a missing persons complaint.

Late in the night, acting on information from a passer-by, a police team reached the apartment and found the woman lying on the road, bleeding from the head. The team took the woman to a hospital and contacted her family members.

According to the doctors treating her, the woman was raped and the fractures in her pelvic bone was caused by a a fall from a height, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, Vidhi Chaudhary, said: “The girl left for college but she did not reach…When her family members tried to contact her, probably she was in danger and could not attend the calls. Investigations are on… we are trying to identify the accused and arrest him soon. At present she is out of danger.”

The woman’s father lodged a complaint of rape on Thursday afternoon. The police registered a case under the IPC sections relating to attempt to murder and rape, among others, against unknown person(s).

The woman’s phone, found by the police close to the spot where she had fallen, was damaged. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area as well as her call records.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.