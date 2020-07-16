Teen raped in Patna hospital toilet

Government Railway Police personnel had found the girl at Barh railway station, near Patna, on July 8 and had handed her over to Childline. (File) Government Railway Police personnel had found the girl at Barh railway station, near Patna, on July 8 and had handed her over to Childline. (File)

A guard at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping a 15-year-old in the hospital’s toilet, police said.

The incident took place on July 8 but the matter came to light on Wednesday, after the victims’s statement under Section 164 of CrPC was recorded.

Government Railway Police personnel had found the girl at Barh railway station, near Patna, on July 8 and had handed her over to Childline. She was unwell and was admitted to PMCH the same day, the police said.

Women’s Police Station SHO official Aarti Jaiswal said, “Her medical examination has been done. We have arrested the guard,” Jaiswal said.

