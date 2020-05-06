Teen jumps to death from Gurgaon flat

A police source said that the boy, an only child, was at home with his parents and allegedly jumped off after dinner. (Representational) A police source said that the boy, an only child, was at home with his parents and allegedly jumped off after dinner. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of his apartment building in Gurgaon late Monday night.

“He was a class XII student of a private school in Gurgaon. He has not left behind a suicide note. We are probing the matter,” said Deepak Kumar, Sector 53 SHO.

A police source said that the boy, an only child, was at home with his parents and allegedly jumped off after dinner.

“The parents were informed by someone from the society. The minor was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His post-mortem was done on Tuesday and the body was handed over to the family,” said an officer.

SHO Kumar said police are in touch with the family. “They haven’t accused anyone of abetment to suicide. We are probing all angles,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the private Gurgaon school where he studied released a statement: “We are extremely shocked and saddened by the sudden death of one of our students under unfortunate circumstances. At this stage, we as a school together with our extended community, truly believe that it is the time to grieve this incommensurable loss that has hit our community. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences are with the family of the young and bright student we have lost, as we know, there are no means for us to fathom the anguish and grief they are facing.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.