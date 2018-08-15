Teen girl killed in Rohtak: Victim’s cousin, shooter among three arrested, say police

The main accused, identified as Praveen, said to be a shooter with the UP-based Rajesh Bhadauria gang, allegedly opened fire at the police team that tried to intercept their car and was injured in return fire, an officer said. (Representational Image) The main accused, identified as Praveen, said to be a shooter with the UP-based Rajesh Bhadauria gang, allegedly opened fire at the police team that tried to intercept their car and was injured in return fire, an officer said. (Representational Image)

Six days after an 18-year-old Jat girl was killed outside a court in Rohtak, allegedly at the behest of her family for eloping with and marrying a Dalit youth, the police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killer, along with an associate and the victim’s cousin.

The main accused, identified as Praveen, said to be a shooter with the UP-based Rajesh Bhadauria gang, allegedly opened fire at the police team that tried to intercept their car and was injured in return fire, an officer said. He is recuperating at PGIMS, Rohtak.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were on their way to the Dalit youth’s house to kill his mother and younger brother, police said.

The Dalit youth and his father are in jail after a case was registered against them on the allegation that they had forged documents to change the girl’s age from 17 to 18 years.

The girl’s parents and her aunt and uncle, who had adopted her, were arrested last week following the murder. Police said they had confessed to having plotted her murder since they did not approve of her marriage with the Dalit youth.

The trio arrested Tuesday were identified as Praveen, his brother Prashant, and Mohit, the girl’s cousin. According to police, the girl was leaving the court premises after a court appearance on August 8 when Praveen, who was on a motorcycle with Mohit, shot her. Sub Inspector Narender Kumar, who was the girl’s police escort, was also killed.

“Prashant and one more associate were waiting in a getaway car,” a police spokesperson said.

While Mohit is a resident of Rohtak, Praveen and Prashant are from Meerut. “We received a tip-off this morning about a car with an Uttar Pradesh registration number carrying three men around Singhpura village, where the Dalit youth’s family lives,” Inspector Naveen Kumar said. —With Inputs from Sukhbir Siwach, Chandigarh

