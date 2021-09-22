Teen gangraped in Jharkhand, 3 arrested: police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in the early hours of Saturday in a village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, police said, adding that they had arrested three accused and were on the lookout for two others.

Police said the matter came to their knowledge after the girl, who is from the Dalit community, was admitted to hospital two days after the incident. An FIR was registered on Monday based on the girl’s statement.

Police sources said the girlhad gone to relieve herself when the five accused dragged her away.

“A minor girl was gangraped and we have arrested three named accused, while two are yet to be arrested,” said Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe. Asked whether there was a problem with the availability of toilets in the village, he said: “This is a one-off incident, and there are toilets in the village.”