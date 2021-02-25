Kerala: Teen drugged by Insta ‘friend’, raped by seven

Police identified the arrested duo as Muhammed Aflah and Muhammed Rafeeque, both 22, natives of Malappuram district.

A 14-year-old student of class IX was allegedly raped by seven people after she was drugged over time by one of the accused, who she had befriended through Instagram, the police said.

Malappuram police arrested two accused and search is on for the others, including the main accused who drugged the girl.

According to police, the girl was given access to a mobile phone for her online classes during the lockdown period and developed acquaintance with a 30-year-old youth, now identified as the key accused, through social media platform Instagram.

“After several rounds of chatting on Instagram, the youth visited her home and initiated her into the world of drugs,” an officer said. “She was supplied drug and slowly made her an addict. Later, the youth started sexually abusing the girl. It was through the first accused that others in his network also started abusing her.”

The girl, whose father works in West Asia, lives in Malappuram with her mother and younger brother. The assailants used to sneak into their house and supply her substance before abusing her, the police said. The issue came to light after the girl divulged her trauma to a relative, leading to the intervention of Childline.

