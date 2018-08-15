Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Uttar Pradesh: Teen dead, father says she was raped, killed self

A case has been registered against the five accused under various IPC sections including rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: August 15, 2018 12:47:11 am
Dalit, Dalit girl killed, dalit sexually assaulted, dalit suicide case, indian express Police said they are yet to access the photos allegedly circulated on WhatsApp. (Photo for representational purpose)

Two days after a 14-year-old Dalit girl allegedly killed herself after she was sexually assaulted and her “objectionable” photos were circulated on social media, Mainpuri police on Tuesday detained two persons for questioning. Five accused in the case are absconding.

Police said they are yet to access the photos allegedly circulated on WhatsApp. “We were informed about the incident on Monday, while the girl died on Sunday. According to her father, a man named Monty Yadav (20) raped her last week. He clicked objectionable photographs and shared them with his friends and brothers, who later blackmailed the girl and forced her to go with them,” said Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Pandey.

While the matter was pending before the panchayat, the photos were circulated on WhatsApp, said Pandey.

A case has been registered against the five accused under various IPC sections including rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

