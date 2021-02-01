scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Teen booked for rape after 15-yr-old girl gives birth

In the complaint, the girl's maternal grandfather alleged that the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly raped the girl when she was alone in the house, but they did not register the FIR earlier fearing social stigma, said police.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow | February 1, 2021 1:50:19 am
Unnao police have decided to go for DNA test of a minor boy held for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after she gave birth to a child on Thursday.

The girl’s maternal grandfather got an FIR registered against the boy after she gave birth to a child. In the complaint, the girl’s maternal grandfather alleged that the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly raped the girl when she was alone in the house, but they did not register the FIR earlier fearing social stigma, said police.

“The boy was detained on Friday and produced before Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to juvenile home. As per the boy’s Aadhaar card and educational certificate, he is around 16 years old. We will seek his family’s permission for DNA profiling,” said the local Circle Officer, adding both the girl and the child are admitted in the hospital and are doing well.

The boy has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Investigating Officer said that in his complaint, the girl’s maternal grandfather said that initially, she did not inform them about the incident. “The family claimed that due to fear of social stigma, they did not file a complaint. Now, when the girl has given birth to a child, they decided to lodge a case against the boy,” said the police officer.

