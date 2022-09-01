scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Teen attacked with acid serious, set for surgery today

The mother said her daughter and the accused went to the same tuition centre in the village, and he had been harassing her for long. After the acid attack, the family initially took the girl to Gaya in Bihar, the closest city from Chatra, where doctors referred her to RIMS, Ranchi.

According to sources at AIIMS, the teen's condition is severe and she will be operated upon on Thursday.

“My daughter and I were sleeping on the same bed. He poured acid on her face and body. My back and hands also got burnt as a result,” the mother of a 17-yrear-old acid attack victim from Jharkhand’s Chatra district said on Wednesday.

Waiting outside the burns and plastics department at AIIMS, Delhi, where her daughter is battling for life, the woman has fought an uphill battle since the night of August 4, when a class X boy — the teen, too, is in class X — threw acid on her.

According to sources at AIIMS, the teen’s condition is severe and she will be operated upon on Thursday.

The mother said her daughter and the accused went to the same tuition centre in the village, and he had been harassing her for long. After the acid attack, the family initially took the girl to Gaya in Bihar, the closest city from Chatra, where doctors referred her to RIMS, Ranchi. “The doctors and staff did not take care of my daughter properly. The staff would come but not pay attention to her,” her mother alleged.

“But many mediapersons met me last week at RIMS, where my daughter was admitted in the same ward as the girl from Dumka (who succumbed to burn injuries, also inflicted by a stalker),” the mother said. “On Tuesday, state Health minister Banna Gupta met us and said she will be taken to Delhi for treatment.”

She was taken to AIIMS on recommendations of a medical board at RIMS. The board said in its report, “…Deep chemical burn involving left eye, face, neck, upper front of chest and right arm…. At present stable, but facility of separate burn unit is not available at RIMS, and also has grave visual prognosis. Therefore it is recommended…to transfer the patient to a higher super-specialty burn and eye centre (AIIMS or Safdarjang, New Delhi).”

She was flown in an air ambulance, and admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening.

Her mother, a housewife, came to Delhi with the teen and her 12-year-old son, leaving her husband and younger daughter back in the village.

The teacher at the private tuition centre in Chatra — the teen went there until six months before she was attacked — said she dreamt of becoming an Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) to serve the community in the field of healthcare.

Chatra Sub-Divisonal Police Officer Avinash Kumar said: “We have registered a case against the accused. He is absconding.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:03:32 am
0 Comment(s)

