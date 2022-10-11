‘Technology not an agent of exclusion, but inclusion in India’: PM Modi at UN Congress

Pointing out that technology and talent are two of the most important pillars of India’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said: “Technology brings transformation. In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, but an agent of inclusion.” The Prime Minister was addressing the United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress.

Referring to India’s battle against Covid-19, the Prime Minister said: “It was through technology that we helped the poor during Covid-19. Our tech-based JAM trinity delivered welfare benefits to 800 million people seamlessly. Even the world’s largest vaccine drive was powered by a tech platform.”

“The theme of this conference is geo-enabling the global village. No one should be left behind. This is a theme that can be seen in the steps taken by India over the last few years,” Modi said.

Mentioning that the PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is the perfect example to show how digitisation would benefit people, he said: “We are using drones to map properties in villages. Using this data, villagers are receiving property cards.”

“There is a need for an institutional approach by the international community to help each other during a crisis. Global organisations like the UN can lead the way in taking resources to the last mile in every region,” he stated.

Asserting that India was among the top startup hubs in the world, Modi said: “India is a young nation with a great innovative spirit. We are among the top startup hubs in the world. Since 2021, we have doubled the number of unicorns due to India’s young talent.”