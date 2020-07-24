‘Technology-driven solutions, innovative ideas’: Aurangabad’s ‘seven-pronged’ strategy to tackle Covid-19

Officials said due to more determined testing, the number of people testing positive has remained almost the same. (Representational) Officials said due to more determined testing, the number of people testing positive has remained almost the same. (Representational)

WHILE AURANGABAD continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, a seven-pronged strategy devised by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) over a period of four months has helped them achieve the desired determined testing and isolation required at this stage. This has resulted in reduced fatality and higher recovery rate.

These seven initiatives include a phone-based application to collect data about people with symptoms and co-morbidities, mobile fever clinics, entry-point testing, trade specific tests, 24-hour control room, deployment of civic buses as ambulances, and a special task force formed for contact tracing.

Behind the multi-pronged effort is the team led by Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, who took charge in December 2019. To date, more than 9,000 cases have been recorded in AMC limits, out of which more than 5,000 are active cases and more than 350 are deaths. At present, close to 7,000 tests are being conducted daily and, over the period, the city has achieved a rate of 70,000 samples tested per million population, one of the highest in the country, as per officials.

Pandey told The Indian Express, “We are aiming for aggressive testing and tracing. Our effort will continue in the same direction. Various technology-driven solutions, innovative ideas, and a dedicated force fighting on every front have given us confidence to face the challenges ahead.”

Pandey further said, “We have developed an app, ‘Majhi Health Majhya Haathi’ or ‘My Health is My Responsibility’, where people who can afford thermometer and pulse oximeter can enter their parameters. We have deployed mobile fever clinics, which collect data from different areas. All the data collected is categorised at our 24-hour control room. Our staff contacts those who are vulnerable. After primary filtering, the doctors at the control room give further directions to the person, which can include testing. We believe that because of this approach, we have been able to detect cases early and reduce case fatality rate.”

Pandey added, “The challenge of transportation of mild or asymptomatic patients and suspected cases is being tackled by the city bus service, which is part of the Aurangabad Smart City project.”

Two more strategies adopted by the civic body are testing at road and rail entry points and occupation-specific testing. Teams deployed at entry points of the city and railway stations are screening and testing people, and in over 9,000 tests conducted over the past 10 days, over 900 people have tested positive to date and have been isolated. At the same time, exhaustive testing is also being done among occupational groups like vegetable and fruit vendors, meat and fish sellers, and salon staff, who come in contact with a large number of people. The civic body will soon start testing workers and staff from industrial units in the city.

Before all these initiatives became operational, a special task force for contact tracing and mapping was constituted in April. The task force comprises members of non-health administrative machinery, officials from cyber cell of Aurangabad Police with expertise in analysing mobile data and correlating it with on-ground investigation, and some professionals engaged by the Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Aurangabad.

Pandey said, “These various ideas implemented by Aurangabad municipal administration are now reflecting in reduced case fatality rate and higher recovery rate. We believe it is evolving as a model for cities such as ours in dealing with the pandemic.”

