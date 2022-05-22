Technology crossing redlines… India to take centrestage in developing intervention: Ram Madhav

Cautioning that technology is growing beyond certain “redlines”, RSS leader and member of the governing council of the India Foundation, Ram Madhav said on Sunday that India will take a central role in the world to “create a structure” and ensure that machines “do not shape” humanity.

Madhav, while addressing the concluding session of the three-day India Ideas Conclave, said that the topic of the conference — Meta 2.0 — was chosen to change the discourse from religious topics so that India does not miss out on another era of technology like in the past.

“Some people have to go to hell. Hitlers cannot be going to heaven irrespective of which religion he follows,” he said, while adding that everyone has to accept each other’s religions.

Madhav stated that although technology has more intelligence than humans, they don’t have the heart and the intervention that is necessary. He pointed out that the philosophers had always intervened when the history took different turns to give the “religions and polity” a better form.

“We created technology but today we are having this concern that this technology could shape us… We know that it needs to be contained… We need to create an institution or a structure to make sure that technology does not shape us… and cross the redlines,” Madhav said.

He added: “India will need original thinking to overcome challenges posed by the new kind of disruptive transformation that is going to happen in the coming years.”

Addressing the conclave, RSS joint general secretary CR Mukunda said technology which can be added to the sense of balance or dharma that India has followed since the ancient times can make the nation play a key role in the times to come. “In this meta era, as a society, we have a responsibility to bring intelligent people into the system where they can become a force and their creativity can be used,” he added.

According to him, with the world passing through a period of turmoil, the Dharma – which is followed by India – can give the right message to the world.

“Technology can play havoc and arms can destroy humanity, this balance and dynamic equilibrium has kept our ancient society steady. The middle path shown by Lord Budddha, added to this technological power will play a big role in the coming decades,” he said.