Technocrat, not IPS officer, likely to head cyber wing of Maharashtra police

Anil Deshmukh said that a one lakh-sq ft property has been acquired in Mahape to set up a modern lab, worth Rs 850 crore, for the cyber crime department. (File photo) Anil Deshmukh said that a one lakh-sq ft property has been acquired in Mahape to set up a modern lab, worth Rs 850 crore, for the cyber crime department. (File photo)

The cyber unit of the Maharashtra police is likely to be headed by a technocrat and not an IPS officer, as per norm. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Tuesday said given the domain expertise, a technocrat will be in a better position to man the post.

“Inspector General of Police, Cyber, should be a technocrat, not a regular IPS officer. Only a person who has knowledge of IT can work there in a better way,” Deshmukh said at Idea Exchange at Loksatta. He added that a one lakh-sq ft property has been acquired in Mahape to set up a modern lab, worth Rs 850 crore, for the cyber crime department.

Deshmukh added that a proposal to split the cyber wing has been rejected.

According to sources, the transfer of IG (cyber) Brijesh Singh as IG (training) last week had been linked to senior officers in the state police who were reportedly unhappy over Singh not reporting to the Maharashtra DGP. A Home Department official said the IG (cyber), like any other officer in the state police, is expected to report to the DGP, who heads the force.

“But over the past few years, Singh was reporting to Addit-ional Chief Secretary (home) in order to get things done … at a quicker pace. He was perceived as being close to the earlier establishment … As soon as the new government came in, efforts were made to …ensure that the cyber wing was disbanded and Singh was transferred,” an official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App