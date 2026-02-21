Over a month after ‘technical pause’, Bangladesh set to resume full visa ops for Indian nationals

While some in Delhi view this as an outreach by the new government, sources played down the development, saying resumption of visa services was to take place on a routine basis. (File image)

Over a month after Bangladesh put in place a “technical pause” on issuing visas to Indians for non-essential travel, Dhaka is learnt to be in the process of resuming full visa operations.

While there is no official announcement or notification yet, sources said that with the Bangladesh elections having been held peacefully and a new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in place, visa services are in “restart mode”.

While some in Delhi view this as an outreach by the new government, sources played down the development, saying resumption of visa services was to take place on a routine basis.