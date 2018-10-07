Follow Us:
Sunday, October 7, 2018
Technical snag hits Indigo system, leaves passengers stranded at Delhi IGI airport
Technical snag hits Indigo system, leaves passengers stranded at Delhi IGI airport

The airline has also issued an advisory on twitter over its system failure at all airports. It has asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 5:16:58 pm
Indigo airline, Indigo plane, aircraft, system failure, stranded at airport, passengers stranded, IGI airport news, airport news, Indian Express A technical error in Indigo system has left passengers stranded at IGI airport. (Representational image)

A technical snag in IndiGo Airline system has left its passengers stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi (IGI) International Airport, reported ANI on Sunday.

The airline has also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It has asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline has requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expect the counters to be crowded than normal.

In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.

