Technical snag hits Indigo system, leaves passengers stranded at Delhi IGI airport

A technical error in Indigo system has left passengers stranded at IGI airport. (Representational image) A technical error in Indigo system has left passengers stranded at IGI airport. (Representational image)

A technical snag in IndiGo Airline system has left its passengers stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi (IGI) International Airport, reported ANI on Sunday.

IndiGo systems are down at Delhi’s IGI airport due to a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the Airport. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

The airline has also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It has asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline has requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expect the counters to be crowded than normal.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd