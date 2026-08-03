Tech investor Rajan Anandan, Sarvam AI’s Pratyush Kumar at Adda today

Artificial intelligence is redefining industries, economies and geopolitics at an unprecedented pace. As nations compete to build frontier AI capabilities, debates around technological sovereignty, open versus closed-source models, compute infrastructure and the future of large language models are taking centre stage. For India, this is a defining moment — not only to harness AI at scale, but also to build globally competitive AI platforms that reflect the country’s unique strengths, languages and ambitions.

Few people are better placed to explore these questions than Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, who will be guests at the Express Adda on Monday. They will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Soumyarendra Barik, Assistant Editor, The Indian Express.