In era of disruption, tech must deliver for all, says PM Modi at Vivatech in Paris

Citing the example of AI, Modi said, “AI must improve lives, widen access, drive growth and also help us sustain a healthy planet." (@narendramodi/X)

Unveiling the country’s technology vision for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that India believes that “in this era of disruption, technology must deliver for all”.

Addressing the Paris VivaTech event which he attended with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said, “Our approach is clear. Our government will enable and industry will innovate. Startups will disrupt and global partners will scale with us. Together, we will move faster than ever. I call upon everyone in this room to take the lead. Work with India and deliver for all.”

“When it comes to technology, along with innovation, what matters is access. Technology can lead to progress, only when it is democratized. India believes that in this era of disruption, technology must deliver for all,” he said.