In era of disruption, tech must deliver for all, says PM Modi at Vivatech in Paris

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 09:12 PM IST
Unveiling the country’s technology vision for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that India believes that “in this era of disruption, technology must deliver for all”.
Addressing the Paris VivaTech event which he attended with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said, “Our approach is clear. Our government will enable and industry will innovate. Startups will disrupt and global partners will scale with us. Together, we will move faster than ever. I call upon everyone in this room to take the lead. Work with India and deliver for all.”
“When it comes to technology, along with innovation, what matters is access. Technology can lead to progress, only when it is democratized. India believes that in this era of disruption, technology must deliver for all,” he said.
Citing the example of AI, he said, “AI must improve lives, widen access, drive growth and also help us sustain a healthy planet. Our participation as the AI Country Partner at VivaTech 2026 reflects this very vision. For India, AI means ‘All Inclusive’.”
VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event, is hosting an Indian pavilion, the largest there this year.
Modi’s participation in both Bharat Innovates and VivaTech Summit spotlights India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian and European technology ecosystems.
Recalling that 2026 is a special year for India and Europe, with the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India-France Year of Innovation, he said France is an important bridge that is bringing the tech ecosystems of India and Europe closer.
“Our technology solutions are delivering prosperity at the grassroots level… From space technologies to nuclear energy, we are expanding the frontiers of human capability. With over 200,000 start-ups, India is one of the most vibrant ecosystems in the world,” he said.
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Underlining that India is an open society and the world’s largest talent pool, he said, “We are simplifying regulations and ensuring ease of doing business. From innovation to commercialisation, we are supporting private enterprise through targeted incentives of over 50 billion dollars.”
Earlier in the day, Modi met leading business executives in Paris and held discussions on investment opportunities and expansion plans in India.
The discussions with the CEOs of the French companies focused on strengthening cooperation across sectors ranging from shipping and logistics to railways, construction and artificial intelligence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Modi is currently in France, where he participated in the G7 Summit and held talks with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump.
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Among those who met Modi in Paris Thursday was Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, the container shipping and logistics major. The discussions focused on maritime shipping, logistics and global supply chains.
Modi also met Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, and discussed opportunities in the materials and construction sector, with a particular emphasis on sustainability.
He separately met Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom, and discussed opportunities in mobility and railway modernisation. He also met Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI, and highlighted opportunities in India’s “growing AI ecosystem”.