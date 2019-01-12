Team set, Congress leaders get to work on January 16

Newly elected leaders of the Congress Committee’s Delhi unit will take over on January 16. The decision was taken in an unofficial meeting held at the residence of former CM Sheila Dikshit, who has been appointed president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

The office, at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, will be headed by Dikshit along with three working presidents — Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilotia. Top leaders also sought to dismiss talk about an understanding with AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“There is simply no question of having an alliance with AAP. We will strengthen our existing team. All workers are excited and full of energy with the induction of Sheilaji in the team,” working president Haroon Yusuf told The Indian Express. AICC’s Delhi in-charge P C Chacko, while announcing the names of the members on Thursday, had also ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AAP.

Working president Devender Yadav was slightly more ambivalent: “The party in Delhi is well equipped to contest the elections single-handedly. But looking at the national perspective, whatever the top leaders will decide, we will agree to.”

According to sources, the recently appointed office bearers will announce a detailed programme of party activities planned for the next few months.

Important issues such as pollution, schools, hospitals and transport are likely to be on the priority list. The party will also focus on development work done during its tenure.

“Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away and all issues will have to be taken up together. We have no time to address issues at the individual level. Rather than doing ground work, AAP has been spending a huge amount on advertising. We will go back to the people, expose their shortcomings and talk about achievements of our party,” working president Rajesh Lilotia told The Indian Express.

“Each of us will have defined a role for the next few months. With Sheilaji’s experience, we will get a chance to understand Delhi. Both BJP and AAP are ‘sapno ke saudagar’ who have failed miserably in meeting the needs of Delhi’s people,” added Yadav.