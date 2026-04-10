Team members of debutant who took on CM Himanta detained just hours after polling ends in Assam

Three members of Assam Assembly election candidate Kunki Chowdhury’s team were detained by police after a case was registered against her and her campaign team for alleged violation of rules during the 48-hour “silent period” before the day of polling, which was held on Thursday (April 9).

Chowdhury is Congress-ally Assam Jatiya Parishad’s candidate from the Guwahati Central constituency. The 27-year-old is the youngest candidate in the fray in the Assam election. She has denied the allegations.

While she had drawn widespread attention as a young poll debutant going up against 70-year-old BJP candidate Vijay Gupta in the Guwahati Central contest, she particularly grabbed headlines when she and her family became the subject of repeated attacks by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma has claimed that her family “insulted Hindus” by purportedly eating beef and sharing photos on social media, and that her mother “openly supported” Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on social media.