Team from Seoul HQ on way to Vizag

The administration has set up five 24-hour health centres in R R Venkatapuram village, which was worst affected by the leak.

L G Polymers Wednesday said in a statement that a technical team has been sent from its headquarters at Seoul in South Korea. “An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters, led by the President of our Petrochemicals company, has been dispatched to LG Polymers India. This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures,” the statement said.

“The technical team comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas aims to investigate the cause of the incident and promptly support responsible rehabilitation which is the main objective of the task force. The president, along with the dispatched team, will meet with the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail and also hold meetings with the local state government officials,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government handed over cheques of compensation to all the persons affected by the gas leak and discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The administration has set up five 24-hour health centres in R R Venkatapuram village, which was worst affected by the leak. “People have returned to their homes but are scared. Some of them complain of breathlessness. Some complain of strange smells in their homes. It is mostly psychological after what they went through,’’ an official said.

Gopalapatnam tehsildhar G V Rani said the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has provided cooked food to those who have returned to their homes and also given them ration supplies for a week.

